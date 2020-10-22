1/
Ronald Schluep
1940 - 2020
Schluep, Ronald
Ronald Charles Schluep, age 79, passed away on July 23, 2020. Ronald was born November 10, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents Theodore Schluep Sr., and Mary Schluep, and his beloved daughter Amy Jo Schluep. Survived by his wife, Beverly (Waltman) Schluep; his beloved daughter, Kimberly (Schluep) Cook; and his adored grandchildren, Emma, Charles and Olivia Cook. Ronald married Beverly (Waltman) Schluep May 3, 1964. They were happily married for 56 years. Ronald was employed by American Electric Power for 35 years. He served in the United States Army and was a lifelong member of the American Legion. Ronald enjoyed boating, cooking, and watching Ohio State football. Memorial service to be held October 28, 2020 at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High Street, Worthington, Ohio, 1-3pm. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The American Cancer Society, in remembrance of his beloved daughter Amy Jo Schluep.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Worthington Presbyterian Church
Memories & Condolences
