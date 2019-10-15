|
Ronald E. Schwartz, 84, of Westerville, Ohio, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Ron was born on March 7, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Joseph Anthony and Virginia Helen Woodrich Schwartz. He graduated in 1953 from Sylvania Burnham High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force. His service began in 1954, and he exited at the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1958 with a background in electronics. He then began a 48 year career with the Federal Aviation Administration, worked on electronic equipment as an Electronic Technician and Supervisor, as well as monitoring electronic equipment installations at airports across Ohio as a Resident Engineer. A lover of comic doodling and games, Ron could always be found at the Schwartz Reunion volleyball court in his straw hat, ready to spike the ball without mercy. The holiday seasons, surrounded by friends, family, and, most importantly, food, held particular significance as Ron enjoyed being a part of the fun shared by the kids and their play. He was a member of several churches throughout his life in Ohio. God is everywhere and so were Ron and his family as they sang in church choirs and musical programs, and joined in with other members at church activities. Preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill, and grandsonTaylor. He is survived by his brother, Marvin; and sisters, Darla Gearig (Jim) and Carol Meinecke (Robert); his former wife and caretaker, Linda Smith; his sons, Scott (Tawny), Keith (Virginia), and Christopher (Joanna); his grandchildren, Nicholas (Serena), Adam (Krystle), Ian (Kate), Matthew, Kevin, and Madison; and his great-grandchildren, Evan, Miley, Dylan, Isabella, and Amelia. A memorial service will be held at Genoa Church in Westerville, Ohio on Sunday, October 20th at 2pm. A private burial will follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens, Westerville, Ohio. Ron's wish for contributions towards St. Jude's Hospital, Operation Smile, or is appreciated, in lieu of flowers.
