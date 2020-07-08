1/
Ronald Shinkle
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shinkle, Ronald
1946 - 2020
Ronald Gene Shinkle, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 6, 2020 at the Vivian H. Walker Hospice House following a ten month battle with brain cancer. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Carl Eldon Shinkle and Nellie Bloom Shinkle. Ron is survived by his son, Jonathan Shinkle; daughter, Laura Shinkle; sister, Loys Henry; mother of his children and former wife, Vicki Evans; multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Nellie, wife Ruth Hilderbrand and sister Mary Ann Robinson. Ron started his auto mechanic career in the U.S. Army and continued repairing automobiles for the majority of his working years. In the last ten years, he picked and delivered orders for Columbus Candy and tobacco company, Keilson Dayton where he enjoyed visiting with all the people on his daily routes. Ron liked to fish, shoot pool, play cards, watch Sci Fi films and loved cheering on the Browns. His proudest lifetime achievements were his two children. He was loved and will be deeply missed. A gathering will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1-2PM with a memorial service at 2PM all at the chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved