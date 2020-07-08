Shinkle, Ronald
1946 - 2020
Ronald Gene Shinkle, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 6, 2020 at the Vivian H. Walker Hospice House following a ten month battle with brain cancer. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Carl Eldon Shinkle and Nellie Bloom Shinkle. Ron is survived by his son, Jonathan Shinkle; daughter, Laura Shinkle; sister, Loys Henry; mother of his children and former wife, Vicki Evans; multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Nellie, wife Ruth Hilderbrand and sister Mary Ann Robinson. Ron started his auto mechanic career in the U.S. Army and continued repairing automobiles for the majority of his working years. In the last ten years, he picked and delivered orders for Columbus Candy and tobacco company, Keilson Dayton where he enjoyed visiting with all the people on his daily routes. Ron liked to fish, shoot pool, play cards, watch Sci Fi films and loved cheering on the Browns. His proudest lifetime achievements were his two children. He was loved and will be deeply missed. A gathering will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1-2PM with a memorial service at 2PM all at the chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
to leave the family an online condolence.