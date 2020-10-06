1/1
Ronald Keith Six, age 77, passed away October 5, 2020. He was born June 17, 1943 in Athens, OH to the late Harry Sr. and Imogene (Bartlett) Six. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1987 where he was stationed in Germany. Ronald worked for Columbus Lace dry cleaning service as a route driver where he retired after 15 years. Ronald was an avid sports fan, he loved watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, but especially loved watching his boys play sports and later his granddaughter Delainey play softball. He was known to never miss a game! Ronald also enjoyed horse racing, he was the proud co-owner of "Hooded Knight" Horse of the Meet 1992 at Beulah Park racetrack. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Harry Jr. and Jerry Six. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Debbie of 41 years; sons, Ryan Keith (Alexandra) Six and Tyler Scott Six; grandchildren, Delainey and Kade Six; nephews, Tony and Steve Six; and many loving friends and family. Family and friends may visit 6-7pm on Thursday, October 8, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OSUCCC – James Lung Cancer Research Program or Peace Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
