Sparks, Ronald
1941 - 2020
Ronald Lee Sparks, 78, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born September 8, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Edgar and Marcella (Smith) Sparks. He was a 1959 graduate of Grove City H.S. He was a member of Millwright Union Local 1241 and was retired from Concord Fabricators. He was an avid trap shooter and loved woodworking. Ron is survived by his sister, Sandy Toki; 2 daughters, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew. In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a special memory or extend condolences.