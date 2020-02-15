Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
First Unitarian Church of Columbus,
93 West Weisheimer Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Starbuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Starbuck


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Starbuck Obituary
Starbuck, Ronald
1932 - 2020
Ronald Bernard Starbuck, died on February 10, 2020, in Columbus. He was born on November 15, 1932, to Guy and Hazel (Cutshaw) Starbuck. He is survived by wife, Margaret; children, David (Barbara), Warren, NJ, Ann (Dennis) Brown, Westerville, Joan (Jerry) Defenbaugh, Columbus, Guy (Denise), Waunakee WI and Clifford (Andrea), Columbus. Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Retired Graphic Designer. A graduate of Columbus Central High School and attended Ohio State University with a Music major. He was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi Music Honorary, Past president of the Art Directors Club of Columbus, Past President of the Cols. Society of Communicating Arts, Life member. OSU Marching Band Alumni Association. Memorial service at 11 AM at the First Unitarian Church of Columbus, 93 West Weisheimer Road on Friday, February 28. A light lunch reception will follow the service. Arrangements were handled by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, Columbus OH. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 2740 Airport Dr., #140, Cols., OH 43219.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -