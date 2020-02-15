|
Starbuck, Ronald
1932 - 2020
Ronald Bernard Starbuck, died on February 10, 2020, in Columbus. He was born on November 15, 1932, to Guy and Hazel (Cutshaw) Starbuck. He is survived by wife, Margaret; children, David (Barbara), Warren, NJ, Ann (Dennis) Brown, Westerville, Joan (Jerry) Defenbaugh, Columbus, Guy (Denise), Waunakee WI and Clifford (Andrea), Columbus. Also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Retired Graphic Designer. A graduate of Columbus Central High School and attended Ohio State University with a Music major. He was a member of Kappa Kappa Psi Music Honorary, Past president of the Art Directors Club of Columbus, Past President of the Cols. Society of Communicating Arts, Life member. OSU Marching Band Alumni Association. Memorial service at 11 AM at the First Unitarian Church of Columbus, 93 West Weisheimer Road on Friday, February 28. A light lunch reception will follow the service. Arrangements were handled by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, Columbus OH. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 2740 Airport Dr., #140, Cols., OH 43219.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020