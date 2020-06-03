Straight, Ronald
Ronald E. Straight, 80, of South Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1939, in Clifton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles A. and Lenna Christine (Breakall) Straight. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Julia Jane Straight in 2017. He served our country in the United States Army. Ron owned and operated Primo Paint and Body in West Jefferson, for over 20 years. He loved mowing and taking care of his land. Ron also enjoyed camping and spending time with his wife and family outdoors. He is survived by his children: Michael (Barb) Straight, Regina Fishbough, and Kim (Chris) Hammond; nine grandchildren: Melissa, Matthew, Kaity, Emily, Eric, Garrett, Dustin (Danielle), Derek (Taylor), Devin, Darcie; great grandchildren: Isabella, Hunter, Alisha, Ayva, Machayia, Julianna, Cheyenne, Gabriel, Jordan, and Callie; sisters: Mary Palmer, Beverly Folden, Karen (Darvin) Green, Diane Vermillion; sister-in-law, Vivian Christine Straight, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Charles Straight, Roy Straight, Norma Johnson, Allen Straight, Lenna Green, Cynthia Straight, and Melanie Joy Stanley; and his beloved dog, "Schultz." A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 5th from 5-7p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where services will be held on Saturday at 10am with Pastor Dick Johnson officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Asbury Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged during your presence at these services. Live streaming will begin at the time of the service. Online expressions of sympathy and his memorial video are available at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.