Tippett, Ronald
1949 - 2020
Ronald Allen Tippett, 70, of Columbus, passed away at Grant Medical Center on January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10AM at St. Matthias Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. For complete obituary information visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020