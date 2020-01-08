The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
1582 Ferris Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Ronald Tippett Obituary
Tippett, Ronald
1949 - 2020
Ronald Allen Tippett, 70, of Columbus, passed away at Grant Medical Center on January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10AM at St. Matthias Church, 1582 Ferris Rd, Columbus. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. For complete obituary information visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
