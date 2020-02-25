Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
5456 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
5456 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH
Ronald Tucker


1946 - 2020
Ronald Tucker Obituary
Tucker, Ronald
1946 - 2020
Ronald Lee Tucker, age 73. Sunrise February 28, 1946 and Sunset February 22, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Prayer Service 10AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To read the complete obituary, lieu of flowers diabetes.org and midohiofoodbank.org, view video tribute and offer condolences to the TUCKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
