Tucker, Ronald
1946 - 2020
Ronald Lee Tucker, age 73. Sunrise February 28, 1946 and Sunset February 22, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Prayer Service 10AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To read the complete obituary, lieu of flowers diabetes.org and midohiofoodbank.org, view video tribute and offer condolences to the TUCKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020