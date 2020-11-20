1/
Ronald Turner
1961 - 2020
Ronald Turner, 59, of Columbus, OH, died November 13, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1961, to Ronald Turner and Patricia Turner in Columbus, OH. He attended ARC Industries day programming for 15 years. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the staff that cared for him. Visitation will be 11am-1pm on December 1, 2020 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Homes & Crematories at 515 High St, Worthington, OH 43085.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
