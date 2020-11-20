Turner, Ronald

1961 - 2020

Ronald Turner, 59, of Columbus, OH, died November 13, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1961, to Ronald Turner and Patricia Turner in Columbus, OH. He attended ARC Industries day programming for 15 years. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the staff that cared for him. Visitation will be 11am-1pm on December 1, 2020 at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Homes & Crematories at 515 High St, Worthington, OH 43085.



