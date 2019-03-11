Home

Ronald W. Hobensack Obituary
Hobensack, Ronald W.
1934 - 2019
Ronald W. Hobensack, age 84, of Pickerington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Born June 9, 1934 in Columbus to the late Everett W. and Fannie B. (Campbell), he was a graduate of Columbus South High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was retired from the Columbus Dispatch, and was a member of Peace United Methodist Church, Whitehall Lodge #761 F.&A.M., A.A.S.R., and Aladdin Shrine. Ron is survived by his wife of 61 years, June Hobensack; daughters, Victoria Hobensack, Kristina (Jesse) Reyna, Sheila (Mike) Woodall; grandchildren, Mollie Hobensack, Emily, Alissa, and Jesse Jr. Reyna, Alexander Woodall; brother, John Hobensack; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother William Hobensack. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Friday at Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Road, Pickerington, with Pastor Barb Parrot officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Friends who wish may contribute to Canine Companions for Independence, 4989 St. Rt. 37 East, Delaware, OH 43015 in Ron's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
