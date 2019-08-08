|
Quinn, Ronald W.
Ronald W. Quinn, age 68, suddenly passed at home in Citrus Springs, FL. on July 29, 2019. Ron, born May 31, 1951, was employed at Crystal Motor Car Co. in Crystal River, FL. Preceded in death by parents William E. and Lorraine P. Survived by wife, Camille Quinn; sons, Daniel, Kenneth (Saba) and William; stepsons, Cody Castle and Kyle Cupp. Also survived by grandson, Ryne Quinn; and brothers, William (Charlotte) and Thomas (Karen). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ron was a 1969 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and a graduate of Franklin University in Columbus, OH. Both a lover and player of baseball and #1 Chicago Cubs Fan. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug 18, 2-5 PM at Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019