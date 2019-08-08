Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Medallion Club
5000 Club Dr.
Westerville, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Quinn


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Quinn Obituary
Quinn, Ronald W.
Ronald W. Quinn, age 68, suddenly passed at home in Citrus Springs, FL. on July 29, 2019. Ron, born May 31, 1951, was employed at Crystal Motor Car Co. in Crystal River, FL. Preceded in death by parents William E. and Lorraine P. Survived by wife, Camille Quinn; sons, Daniel, Kenneth (Saba) and William; stepsons, Cody Castle and Kyle Cupp. Also survived by grandson, Ryne Quinn; and brothers, William (Charlotte) and Thomas (Karen). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Ron was a 1969 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and a graduate of Franklin University in Columbus, OH. Both a lover and player of baseball and #1 Chicago Cubs Fan. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Aug 18, 2-5 PM at Medallion Club, 5000 Club Dr., Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.