Vennitti, Ronald W.
1936 - 2020
Ronald W. Vennitti, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Parkside Village of Westerville, from complications of dementia. Ron was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Anthony and Margaret Vennitti. He attended St. Francis Grade School and graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1954 where he was captain of the Golf Team. Ron was an avid golfer, having been taught the game by his father with whom he always enjoyed playing. He was a member of the Riviera Country Club and won the AIGA Championship four times; he was also a member of the American Italian Golf Assn., since 1956. Ron had two holes-in-one during his golfing career, the first at Riviera Country Club, the second at Glades Springs Resort. Ron was a salesman all of his adult life, having worked at F&R Lazarus Downtown for 15 years, and then as a salesman for E.J. Manley/Aureus Company, selling golf apparel. He was the first salesman to reach one million dollars in yearly sales. He worked at E.J. Manley/Aureus until 1994 and retired as Executive Vice President. Ron loved selling and made many friends in the golf industry which prompted him to continue selling golf apparel part-time. After working 38 years in the golf industry, Ron fully retired in 2002. One of Ron's greatest joys was playing golf with his friends: Mike Salamony, Ralph Francisco, Pete Stischok, John Prince, Nick Scarpetti, Frank Melaragno, Tony Lancia, his son Mark, and his best friend from childhood (deceased), Reno Della Flora. He will now play the gold tees. Ron is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Theresa "Teddy"; son, Mark (Jayne); eight grandchildren; sisters, Mary Margaret Anderson and Gilda (David) Kohler. Ron is preceded in death by his first wife, Dollie Sanfillipo. He loved sports, working in his yard, and traveling with his wife. Ron was a kind man, loved and respected by all who knew him, and will be dearly missed by many people. Teddy would like to thank the nurses and aides at The Glen, Parkside Village of Westerville, for their compassion, support and loving care. Thanks also to Capital City Hospice. His family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11a.m.-1p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to gather following visitation for a graveside service at 1:45p.m., at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center (NO PROCESSION). In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to either St. Jude Hospital or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR VISITATION.