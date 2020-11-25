1/1
Ronald Walcutt
1967 - 2020
Walcutt, Ronald
Ronald Charles Walcutt, 53, of Richmond, Texas, died Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1967, to Melvin and Linda Walcutt in Columbus, Ohio, and was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force serving for 20 years. After his service in the military, he worked for TransCore. Ronald enjoyed spending his time in the garden, tinkering with things in the garage, going on walks in the neighborhood, and spending time with his family any opportunity he had. Survivors include his wife, Traci Walcutt; sons, Thomas Walcutt of Montgomery, Alabama, Jimmy Walcutt of Richmond, Texas, Colton Lowe and his fiancée, Tracie of Lumberton, Texas; his daughters, Amber Dailey and her husband, Justin of Lumberton, Texas, Jessica Anderson and her husband, Forrest of Spurger, Texas, Alie Lowe of Lumberton, Texas; grandchildren, Kaydence Dailey, Madison Dailey, Kimber McCauley, Oaklyn Dailey, Peyton Lowe, Baleigh Anderson, Ellie Dailey, Tyleigh Taylor; his parents, Melvin and Linda Walcutt of Canal Winchester, Ohio; his sister, Melinda Place of Canal Winchester, Ohio; nephew, Joshua Gallup; and niece, Elizabeth Bowen. He is preceded in death by his grandson Merrick McCauley. A gathering of Mr. Walcutt's family and friends will begin at 10am, with his funeral service to follow at 11am Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, Texas. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Broussard's Mortuary
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Broussard's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
