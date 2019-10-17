Home

Widman, Ronald
Ronald A. Widman, 70, died 10/3/19 at Kobacher House. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah; son, Ryan; grandson, Owen; and honorary granddaughters, Lucy and Mia; siblings, Ralph, Marti and Tim; as well as extended family members and many friends. Ron was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Nora. Ron was a proud Army veteran (1968-71) with service in Vietnam and Korea. He was a talented photographer, author of historical newspaper articles, and a news cameraman/film editor/film archivist for WBNS-TV winning an Emmy for "They Shoot Iron Horses" and two Telly Awards for Ashland Chemical films. An avid railroad aficionado, especially PRR. Memorial services will be held as follows: Mon., 10/21/19 at NOON at BUCYRUS T&OC DEPOT (700 E Rensselaer St, Bucyrus, OH 44820) and Sat., 10/26/19 at 10 AM at UPPER ARLINGTON LUTHERAN CHURCH (3500 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026). Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus, OH. Donations may be made to Crestline Historical Society or PRR Historical Society (PRRT&HS). Arrangements handled by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
