Wilkins, Ronald
1946 - 2019
Ronald L. Wilkins, age 72, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born June 20, 1946 in Circleville, Ohio to Frank and Sophia (Woitel) Wilkins. Ron was a 1964 Teays Valley graduate and attended Kent State University and graduated from Franklin University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was a Certified Public Accountant and owner of "Lebaron & Bond Tax and Accounting Service" in Mesa, Arizona. Ron was also a licensed Bail Bondsman and worked with "Columbus Bail Bonds" for several years prior to relocating to Arizona. He was an avid motorsports enthusiast and also enjoyed flying his plane and riding his Harley. Ron, along with his father Frank, were the original founders of the "Commercial Point Grand Prix of Karting". Ron was both the race director and a participant. He loved the "Indy 500" and rarely missed going to the race in the years 1991-2017. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Ron is survived by his son, Ryan (Janna) Wilkins; grandchildren, Miranda (Matt) Timmons, Maria Wilkins (Chris Johnson) and Amelia Wilkins; step grandchildren, Justin Arledge, Stevi (Tig) Clark and Chase Davis; great grandson, Asher Matthew Timmons; sister, Sandy (Ross) Crego; ex-wife, Carla (Chuck) Sarsfield; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at Emmett Chapel UMC, 318 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 with Pastor Keith Deel officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ron's name to: Teays Valley Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 146, Ashville, OH 43103. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home. Private Interment will take place at a later date at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019