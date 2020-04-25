Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Resources
Ronald "Ron" Wolcott


1967 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" Wolcott Obituary
Wolcott, Ronald "Ron"
1967 - 2020
Ronald Brian Wolcott, age 52, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away suddenly at home due to an unexpected cardiac event on April 22, 2020. Ron was a loving husband and father who leaves behind his devoted wife, Kamala Counts Wolcott, son, Jacob, and daughters, Seneca Trott and Andrea; father, Roger; siblings, Don (Becky), Mark (Stephanie), Angie (Randy) Spence, Shawn DuBoe; mother-in-law, Sue Counts; sister-in-law, Lisa Lynn Counts; brother-in-law, Eric (Lisa) Counts; numerous nieces and nephews; and many longtime close friends. He's preceded in death by Marty DuBoe Muncie and Robert "Gramps" Bowman. A celebration of Ron's life is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, though due to the COVID-19 situation, we encourage those who are able to pay their respects online or other avenues. Gatherings due to COVID-19 guidelines must be limited, but those still wishing to pay their respect in person may come to the Myers-Woodyard Chapel, 587 Main St, where a walk thru showing will take place from 11 am to 2 pm. All are welcome to join the procession from either the funeral home or Birch Tavern. The car and motorcycle procession will begin at 2:30 pm and travel from the funeral home to the graveside service at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens with Dr. Todd Marrah and Dr. T. Ronald Sams officiating. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to in Ron's name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020
