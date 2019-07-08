Link, Ronda G.

1940 - 2019

Ronda G. Link was born on August 13, 1940 and went to Heaven on July 5, 2019. Cancer struck Ronda twice, first 15 years ago and again this March which was too much for her frail body. If you ever met this beautiful lady you would say what a kind and friendly person both inside and outside. Ronda graduated from West High School class of 1958. She was a National Honor Student. Ronda married Gary Link on January 28, 1962 which lasted 57 years and counting. She worked 20 years at Lazarus where she loved to dress up and be downtown. She went to work in concrete wall panels and rose to Regional Project Manager and traveled 5 states. Ronda and Gary both loved to shop, going out to eat and traveling. Their favorite spot was Cape Cod in October. She also enjoyed Vail, CO while Gary skied she shopped. Preceded in death by her parents Opal W. Graham and Theodore Graham, step-mother Dean Graham, and in-laws Charles and Sarah Link. Ronda and Gary where blessed with two fine sons, Ron Link of Canal Winchester and Rick Link of Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Kellie; grandchildren, Rachel and Alex; step-grandchildren, Debbie Ortiz (Danny), Scott Boyd, Stephen Boyd and Rachel Broceus; great grandchildren, Bentley, Makayla, Malia and Maya; brother, Ted Graham; and brother-in-law, Bill (Peggy) Link. Family will greet friends from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at HEART AND HOPE FUNERAL HOME by SCHOEDINGER, (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204, where funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with Dr. Carl Wiley officiating. Entombment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hoge Memorial Church, 2930 W. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43024 or Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019