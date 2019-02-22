Dudley, Ronn

1958 - 2019

Ronn J. Dudley, age 60, of Gahanna, OH, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Kobacker House following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ronn will be remembered for his enduring love for his family. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kristina (Fuhr); and daughter, Jeanann (Sam) Dudley Baltzer. He is also survived by his parents, I.R. (Bud) and Lois Dudley. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Corbin and Cora Cowguill. Ronn was born November 2, 1958 in Dayton and is a 1977 graduate of Thomas Worthington High School. A man of many talents Ronn enjoyed playing music, especially guitars and drums. He was also a skilled craftsman in woodworking and carpentry. Ronn also demonstrated a profound and genuine interest in all the people he came across in his travels; a reason his reach and influence touched the lives of many people around the world. Ronn's real passion was his work. Employed by Oasis International, formerly known as Ebco Manufacturing, for 38 years. Ronn held many roles within the company including Special Projects Manager, Engineering Lab Manager, and most recently as Director of Quality Assurance, a role in which Ronn provided leadership for the global expansion of the company into Asia and Europe. Following Ronn's wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial will take place at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E Johnstown Road, Gahanna on Sunday, March 3 from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Ronn's wish is for his friends and family to enjoy a great meal with a smooth bourbon and to remember their time with him fondly. To share memories please visit, www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary