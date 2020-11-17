1/
Ronney Humphrey
1936 - 2020
Ronney Lee Humphrey born in Columbus, Ohio, August 25, 1936. He departed this life to be with the Lord, November 14, 2020. Ron was preceded in death by his father Leo Foster Humphrey, mother Leto Levina (Iman) Humphrey, brothers Leo and Harold Robert Humphrey, sister Emogene Bolin. Survived by his beloved wife, Beverly J. (Brown) Humphrey; sister, Roth (Bob) Corbin; brother-in-law, Bill Bolin; and many other relatives and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-4PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Graveside service and interment Wednesday 12Noon, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Randy Landrum officiating. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
