Ronnie Joe Hall
1941 - 2020
Hall, Ronnie Joe
1941 - 2020
Ronnie Joe Hall, age 78, of Hilliard, OH, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He was an avid racing fan, USMC retired on December 2019, truck detailer, and a member of the American Legion Post 614. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hall and Claudine Holcomb. He is survived by his loving wife Debra, children; Jeffrey, Brian, Alicia (Besinaiz), and James (Sharon), grandchildren; Alexandra, Amanda, Cody, Benjamin, Brianna, James, Joseph, and 4 great-grandchildren. Please consider making a donation in Ronnie's memory to the American Lung Association, at www.lung.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH, 43026, assisted the Hall family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with the family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
