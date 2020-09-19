Hall, Ronnie Joe
1941 - 2020
Ronnie Joe Hall, age 78, of Hilliard, OH, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He was an avid racing fan, USMC retired on December 2019, truck detailer, and a member of the American Legion Post 614. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hall and Claudine Holcomb. He is survived by his loving wife Debra, children; Jeffrey, Brian, Alicia (Besinaiz), and James (Sharon), grandchildren; Alexandra, Amanda, Cody, Benjamin, Brianna, James, Joseph, and 4 great-grandchildren. Please consider making a donation in Ronnie's memory to the American Lung Association
, at www.lung.org
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 NORWICH STREET, HILLIARD, OH, 43026, assisted the Hall family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
