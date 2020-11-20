1/1
Roosevelt Osborne Jr.
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Osborne, Jr., Roosevelt
1935 - 2020
Roosevelt Osborne, Jr., "June", 84, born December 4, 1935 in Newport News, Virginia, departed this life on November 16, 2020. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a member of Columbus Bible Way Church. Preceded in death by his father Roosevelt Osborne Sr., mother Pennie Mae Osborne, brothers Merrile, Edward, Samuel Osborne and sister Betty Davis. Survived by his wife, Geneva Osborne; children, Alphonso (Rosalind) Glenn, Penney (Paul) Watkins, Roosevelt (Margaret) Osborne III, Jerome (Felicia) Osborne; grandchildren, Paul (Jo) and Christopher Watkins, Candace, Isaiah and Elias Osborne, Ciarra Chapman, Gregory, Aaron and Erica Glenn; great-grandchildren, Charlee Osborne, JoAnna and Jasmine Watkins; siblings, Portia (Hubert) Dunston, Ida (Vernis) Beverly, Leonard (Mamie) Osborne, Shirley (Richard) Jackson; Spencer Family and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. Celebration of Life Services 10am Monday, November 23, 2020 at Columbus Bible Way Church, 2660 Rhoads Ave., where the family will receive friends from 9am until start of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Garden. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To attend the service remotely, please visit Roosevelt's tribute wall and click on the post that reads "Live Webcast" at www.diehl-whittaker.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Columbus Bible Way Church
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Columbus Bible Way Church
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
