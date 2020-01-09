The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Rosa Lea Stevens

Stevens, Rosa Lea
1940 - 2020
Rosa Lea Stevens "Rose", died at home in Worthington, Ohio, on January 6, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on New Year's Eve, 1940, on a farm in New Guilford, Ohio, in Coshocton County. She grew up with her parents, Carl and Mary Mikesell. She is survived by her siblings, Wirt, Les, and Terry Shannon. Rose graduated from Ohio State with a BA in Fine Arts and was a studio potter for thirty years. Then she became a garden designer. As she once said, she had a talent for "turning dirt into art." She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Joseph P. Sperry; and a lovely tribe of children, H. Craig Stevens, M.D. (m. Sharon Stevens), Lisa Stevens Rowan (m. Robert Rowan), Michael Benjamin Sperry and David Sperry Feldmann (m. Lisa Feldmann); and grandchildren, Harold Alexander Stevens, Joseph Sperry Feldmann, Ian Sperry Feldmann, Lila Sperry Feldmann, Kate Sperry, Jane Sperry, Mirina Joy Stevens and Austin Schmaltz. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Rose would like friends to contribute to two organizations she supported: Worthington Resource Pantry, P.O. Box 27, Worthington, Ohio 43085, 614-985-1766 and Ohio Designer Craftsmen/Museum, 1665 W. 5th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212, 514-486-4402. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
