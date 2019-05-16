|
|
Perito, Rosa
1933 - 2019
Rosa L. "Sue" (Sisina) Perito, 85, of Follansbee, WV and Columbus, OH, passed away at 12:13 PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kobacker House, Columbus, OH. Rosa was born December 11, 1933 in Ciro Marina, Italy. On September 12, 1959, Rosa married Anthony "Nemo" Perito (deceased) and made the painstaking choice to leave behind her family- parents, Cristina and Salvatore and eight siblings, Raffaele (d), Teresina (d), Antonio, Francesco, Maria (d), Carmela, Giuseppina, and Anna- to make a life in America with her husband. She likened arriving in America to landing on Mars; nonetheless, she persevered. By October 1960, the first of her three beloved children was born, Salvatore Anthony (Tammy Gaudio); followed by Christine Rosa (Michael Williard) and the baby and apple of her eye, Anthony Joseph (Jennifer McFarland). Rosa was the epitome of a dedicated wife and loving mother, but she achieved a new level of love and dedication when her grandchildren Alexandra Smurda, Christopher Williard, Anthony, Francesca and Caitlyn Perito were born. She was a highly trained tailor by trade and an excellent cook, but it was Rosa's role as Nana that was her most favorite. She embraced every moment and her love knew no bounds for her darling grandchildren. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Follansbee, WV, where you would find her on Sundays looking like an Italian movie star as she was so frequently told. She loved working the "Fish and French Fries" stand for St. Anthony Annual Jubilee with her beloved sister-in-law, Sandy Perito. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, but oh that hair was the talk of the town everywhere she went even in her final days. Her family finds peace in knowing that our father has her morning coffee ready as he did for 42 loving years and that her dearest friends Lizzie, Tina, and Anna have already dealt her in for a game or two of 31. Though she will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, sister-in-law Sandy, nieces and nephews here and in Italy, solace comes to us all knowing we have given a bit of our own light to allow Heaven's light to shine a little brighter. May God hold her in the palm of His hand. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM with Vigil Service at 7:30 PM at the James Funeral Home, Follansbee, WV, (304)527-1717, where funeral will commence on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1017 Jefferson Street, Follansbee, WV 26037 with Father Jude Perera, presiding. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Follansbee, WV. The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels team that cared for mom as family. Please add or view condolences, photos and stories at www.chambersandjames.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019