Greenberg, Rosalie
1931 - 2019
Rosalie Greenberg, age 87, died Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was preceded by her parents, Leonard and Bertha Lieberman; husband, Murray; brothers, Martin and Robert Lieberman and sister, Charlene Perlmutter Schiff. She is survived by daughter, Tammy (Brian) Katz and son, Leonard "Lenny" (Carmela) Greenberg. Rosalie co-owed Centner"s Interior Designers with her husband, Murray. She was a gifted interior designer and loved working with every one of her clients. She is also survived by her wonderful caregivers; Lisa Jones, Kim Gamble, Gertrude Riziki, Atiya Carter, Mergitu Deme, Faustina Owusu and several others at Creekside. Graveside services will be Monday at 1 PM at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be observed at the home of Tammy and Brian Katz, Monday - Wednesday from 5 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Columbus College of Art and Design. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019