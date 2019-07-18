The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Rosalie R. French

Rosalie R. French Obituary
French, Rosalie R.
1923 - 2019
Rosalie R. French age 96, passed away, very peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She loved her family and enjoyed visiting the Casino, bingo and playing cards with friends. Avid Red's baseball fan. Preceded in death by husband, Warner E. French. Survived by son, Skip; daughters, Pam (Nick) Peck and Sandra (David) Hupp; grandchildren, Sean (Diane) Caulkins, Curt (Julie) Caulkins, Chris (Candace) Caulkins, Julie (Jason) Watson, Jennifer Hupp, and Justin (Mal) Hupp; step-grandsons, David (Tiare) and Steve (Kim) Peck; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Village of Westerville's staff for the loving care that she was given. Friends may call Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL CHAPEL, 515 High St., Worthington. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired, may be made to the Village of Westerville for a memorial in her name. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 19, 2019
