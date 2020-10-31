Schottenstein, Rosalie
1940 - 2020
Rosalie Schottenstein, age 80, passed away on October 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her son, David Miller; parents, Meyer and Libbie Schottenstein; brothers, Leonard Schottenstein, Irving (Frankie) Schottenstein and Bernie (Naomi) Schottenstein; Survived by her daughter, Linda (R. Mark) Gottfried; son, Jeffrey Miller; sisters, Miriam (Bernard) Yenkin, Shirley Cohen, Phyllis Schottenstein, Elaine Karr; brother, Morris (Elizabeth) Schottenstein; grandchildren, Maxwell Gottfried, Madeline Gottfried; sister-in-law, Ellen Schottenstein; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom Rosalie loved very much. After graduating from Eastmoor High School, Rosalie attended OSU, and then while raising a family, went on to receive her B.A. from University of Dayton. Her eye for style showed through in many years as an adviser in the M/I Design Center. She liked tennis, both as a player and as a fan. Rosalie enjoyed her Thursday nights with Agudas Achim's pre-Shabbat Oneg cooking crew, and the friends she connected with there. She was a past Board member and active volunteer for the Columbus Jewish Historical Society. She enjoyed numerous trips with her sister and brother-in-law seeing cultures in Europe, North Africa, Israel, and the American West. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to Agudas Achim Congregation or Columbus Jewish Historical Society.