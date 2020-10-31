1/
Rosalie Schottenstein
Schottenstein, Rosalie
1940 - 2020
Rosalie Schottenstein, age 80, passed away on October 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her son, David Miller; parents, Meyer and Libbie Schottenstein; brothers, Leonard Schottenstein, Irving (Frankie) Schottenstein and Bernie (Naomi) Schottenstein; Survived by her daughter, Linda (R. Mark) Gottfried; son, Jeffrey Miller; sisters, Miriam (Bernard) Yenkin, Shirley Cohen, Phyllis Schottenstein, Elaine Karr; brother, Morris (Elizabeth) Schottenstein; grandchildren, Maxwell Gottfried, Madeline Gottfried; sister-in-law, Ellen Schottenstein; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom Rosalie loved very much. After graduating from Eastmoor High School, Rosalie attended OSU, and then while raising a family, went on to receive her B.A. from University of Dayton. Her eye for style showed through in many years as an adviser in the M/I Design Center. She liked tennis, both as a player and as a fan. Rosalie enjoyed her Thursday nights with Agudas Achim's pre-Shabbat Oneg cooking crew, and the friends she connected with there. She was a past Board member and active volunteer for the Columbus Jewish Historical Society. She enjoyed numerous trips with her sister and brother-in-law seeing cultures in Europe, North Africa, Israel, and the American West. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to Agudas Achim Congregation or Columbus Jewish Historical Society.. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
