Bockarie, Rosaline Hawa
1975 - 2019
Rosaline Hawa Bockarie, age 43. Sunrise December 12, 1975 in Sierra Leone and Sunset February 16, 2019 in Akron, OH. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Bockarie Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019