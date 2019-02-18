Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosaline Bockarie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosaline Hawa Bockarie


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosaline Hawa Bockarie Obituary
Bockarie, Rosaline Hawa
1975 - 2019
Rosaline Hawa Bockarie, age 43. Sunrise December 12, 1975 in Sierra Leone and Sunset February 16, 2019 in Akron, OH. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Bockarie Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.