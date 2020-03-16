|
Green, Rosalyn
1953 - 2020
Rosalyn Green, age 66. Sunrise April 1, 1953 and Sunset March 11, 2020. Visitation 10am and Memorial Service 11am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E Main Street. Interment at Morgan Cemetery in Cinnaminson, NJ. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020