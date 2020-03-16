Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
28 E Main Street
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
428 E Main Stree
Rosalyn Green


1953 - 2020
Rosalyn Green Obituary
Green, Rosalyn
1953 - 2020
Rosalyn Green, age 66. Sunrise April 1, 1953 and Sunset March 11, 2020. Visitation 10am and Memorial Service 11am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 428 E Main Street. Interment at Morgan Cemetery in Cinnaminson, NJ. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GREEN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
