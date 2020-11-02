1/
Rosan Boso
1944 - 2020
Rosan Elizabeth Boso, age 75, of Columbus, OH, was pronounced dead on June 3, 2020. Rosan was born on September 18, 1944 to the late Clyde and Arlene Boso. She is preceded in death by her brothers Charles (Marge), Robert, Eugene (Diana), Ralph (Jean), and Clyde Jackson (Janet) Boso, sisters Dorothy Boso and Arline (Robert) Ries. She is survived by her brothers, Donald (Jean), James (Mary) and Carl (Barbara) Boso; and sister, Loretta (Larry) Anderson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear family members. A graveside inurnment will be held at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester, Ohio on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10AM. Her family requests that those who attend wear masks and practice social distancing. A celebration of Rosan's life will be held at a late date due to the Covid-19 virus. Arrangements entrusted to O.R. Woodyard Co.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 13, 2020.
