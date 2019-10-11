Home

THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Rosanna DeSantis Obituary
DeSantis, Rosanna
Rosanna LaTorre DeSantis, 80, passed peacefully at home on October 7, 2019, with her husband of 60+ years, Louis DeSantis Jr., and eldest daughter, Diana, by her side. Rosanna was born on February 12, 1939, and grew up in Columbus, Ohio, with her parents John and Mary LaTorre, six brothers and a sister. She was a member of the graduating class of 1957 of Saint Mary High School. Rosanna and Louis moved to Fort Worth in early 1974, where he was employed as a scientist by Alcon Laboratories in the Research Department. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Rocco, Carmelo, John, Joseph and Norman LaTorre, sisters-in-law Mary Teresa LaTorre, Melanie LaTorre, and Margaret Bracaloni, brothers-in-law Louis Viol and Jack J. Conie and granddaughter Angela DeSantis. Rosanna is survived by her loving husband; her five children and their spouses, Louis DeSantis III, Diana (Mark) Kachmer, David (Jennifer) DeSantis, Julie (Tim) Rios, and Aimee (JD) Horton; her brother, Anthony (Vicky) LaTorre; sister, Mary Lou (Robert) MacNabb; her sisters-in-law, Louise Conie, Giovina Viol, Sue LaTorre, Joann LaTorre, and Patty LaTorre; brother-in-law, Anthony Bracaloni; her nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Details regarding visitation, funeral mass and interment are available from Thompson's Harveson & Cole, 702 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104, 817-336-0345, www.thompsonfunerals.com. Donations may be made in Rosanna's name to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth (catholiccharitiesfortworth.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019
