Blair, Rose
1945 - 2019
Rose Blair, 73, of Canal Winchester, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Winchester Care and Rehabilitation in Canal Winchester. She was born July 5, 1945 in Madison, West Virginia, daughter of the late Willard and Pearl Dillon Workman. Rose was the widow of the late Cliff Blair. She is survived by her sisters, Nina Workman of Columbus, Nadine Holstein of Ashford, West Virginia, June Carter of Pinch, West Virginia and Aileen Glenn of Pataskala and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey, and Delmer Workman and sisters, Shirley Workman, Joyce Workman, Louella Thompson, Nola Workman, Maxine Hunt and Janet Bray. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Paul Collins officiating. Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, one hour prior to the service. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019