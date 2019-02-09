Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street P.O Box 302
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
For more information about
Rose Blair
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street P.O Box 302
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street P.O Box 302
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Blair


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Blair Obituary
Blair, Rose
1945 - 2019
Rose Blair, 73, of Canal Winchester, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Winchester Care and Rehabilitation in Canal Winchester. She was born July 5, 1945 in Madison, West Virginia, daughter of the late Willard and Pearl Dillon Workman. Rose was the widow of the late Cliff Blair. She is survived by her sisters, Nina Workman of Columbus, Nadine Holstein of Ashford, West Virginia, June Carter of Pinch, West Virginia and Aileen Glenn of Pataskala and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewey, and Delmer Workman and sisters, Shirley Workman, Joyce Workman, Louella Thompson, Nola Workman, Maxine Hunt and Janet Bray. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Paul Collins officiating. Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Vinton County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, one hour prior to the service. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
Download Now