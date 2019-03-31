Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Rose Caudy Obituary
Caudy, Rose
1935 - 2019
Today, God called back one of his greatest gifts that he had ever blessed this earth with. Rose M. Caudy passed away on March 25, 2019. Blessed with a wonderful life and a large family full of love. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Caudy Jr; Daughter Brenda Caudy; Son Bruce Caudy; Parents Marian and Leroy Gillenwater; Sisters Joann Hunt and Mitzi Moring; Brothers Dick, Bing and Gene Gillenwater. As she continues her journey to the golden gates, she leaves a slew of laughter and memories with her loved ones. Sister Judy Richards; Sons: Irish (Patricia) Caudy and Glen Caudy; Grand children: Edwin (Tonka), April, Dawn (Kenny), Chad, Scott (Jenifer), Heather (Kyle), Tori. Great Grandchildren: Mikayla, Devon, Richie, Kenny Ray, Leeann, Rupart, Tazshina, Jasper, Alyssa, Montgomery, Kyla, Haylee, Xavier, Alyiah, Zander. 10 nieces, 2 nephews and countless others including her dog Teddy. Her last journey will start at the Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 E Dublin Granville Rd. Columbus, Ohio 43231 with the showing on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will begin at 1pm, Friday, April 5, 2019, with additional visitation from 11am until the start of the service. Her final resting place will be in Jefferson Cemetery at 870 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd. Blacklick, Ohio 43004. To celebrate her life we will be meeting at Rose's residence, 3914 Sunbury Road, Columbus, OH 43219. May her smile be your light in a dark moment. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
