|
|
Flichia (Franchino), Rose
Rose Julia Flichia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Born on December 11, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the youngest child of the late Sarafina and Joseph Franchino. She is preceded in death by her husband Gus Joseph Flichia Sr. who was the love of her life for 62 years; grandson, Anthony David Kellett; sisters, Mary Franchino and Grace Bukey; niece,Theresa Kusner. She is survived by Joey, her beloved dog, her son, Gus Flichia Jr. and daughter, Rosemary (Mike) Keiser, grandchildren, Kelly McBride, husband Geoff, Annamarie Lapp, husband Phil, Alecia Lewkowich, husband, Ian, and Brian Kellett, wife Sarah, great grandchildren, Corbin, AIex and Lauren McBride, Mackenzie Maki, Morgan and Kaitlyn Lapp, Anthony and William Lewkowich, Grace and Norah Kellett; also by many grand nieces and nephews. She loved her family endlessly and showed them her passion for faith, gardening, sports and a general love for life. Rose graduated from Holy Family High School. She worked at Columbus Bureau of Motor Vehicles, then together with her husband Gus at their family grocery store then at Lazarus Department Store. She was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church for 66 years. Our family will receive friends Tuesday May 14, 2019 4-8 pm at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S. HIGH ST. with a Prayer Service at 7:30 pm. Friends are asked to gather for her Funeral Mass on Wednesday 10:30 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel located on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery 6440 S. High St. Lockbourne, Oh where Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of Rose to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Ear and Hearing Center. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2019