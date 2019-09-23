Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Rose Kathleen Caldwell


1926 - 2019
Rose Kathleen Caldwell Obituary
Caldwell, Rose Kathleen
1926 - 2019
Rose Kathleen Caldwell, age 93, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following complications from heart surgery. Rose was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 15, 1926, the third of six children, to the late Albert B. and Dorothy S. (Sines) Manley. She was preceded in death by sister Betty A Graul of Westerville, Oh, brothers John A., James W., and Jerry J. of Columbus, Oh and Donald A. of Phoenix, AZ. Survived by her sons, Jeffrey L. (Shelley) of Loveland, CO and Steven W., of Malta, Oh; grandchildren, Jason (Rachell) of Ft. Collins, CO, Lindsay (James) Baker of Mackville, KY and Patricia (Adrian) Hernandez of Perrysville, KY; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Ella, Elijah, Alexis, James, Jewel, Guinevere and Annalise. She had many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to her. Especially, her niece, Linda Coppler who was loved as her daughter and cousins, Marilyn Thompson and Larry Fletcher. Rose was a graduate of South High School Class of 1944. Retired from Xerox Corp., Past-President of The Pennsylvania Auxiliary Lodge 310 and Faithful member of Parsons Baptist Church. Rose was devoted to her faith, family and friends. Until her death she continued to attend her monthly luncheons with her church friends and the living members of her 1944 graduating class. Rose began everyday by reading her bible. She was a vociferous reader, especially books by David McCullough. She enjoyed music, theater, baseball, gardening, bread making, crocheting and a master of rug hooking. Her beautiful smile, positive attitude, kindness and grace will be deeply missed. She truly was a gift to our family. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 11 AM until the Funeral Service at 12 pm by Pastor Charles Blake at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S HIGH ST, COLUMBUS, OH 43206. INTERNMENT TO FOLLOW AT SUNSET CEMETERY, 6959 W. BROAD ST, GALLOWAY, OH 43119. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
