|
|
Kurelic, Rose
2/22/22 - 3/24/2020
Rose M. Kurelic, age 98, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born 2/22/1922 Rose was a beautiful and special soul to all who knew her bringing comfort and guidance to her family and others as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, nurse and avid volunteer. She lived her life with purpose and always led by example. Predeceased by her loving husband Albert in 1990 and son Jim in 1998. Rose is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann Kurelic-Higgins of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Penny (Jim) Kurelic of Columbus; grandchildren, Michael (Ania) Kurelic-Pulley, Monica (Mark) Dornfeld, Shane (Lori) Kurelic, Amy (Ryan) Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Aracelly Pulley-Lazo, Selena Dornfeld, Shannon Dornfeld, Jacob Dunlap, Kerigan, Jackson, and Ryder; and many Skunza and Kurelic nieces and nephews. Rose was born in Groveport, Ohio, earned her GED and LPN degree in her 30's while also maintaining a home and raising two children. She went on to work at St. Anthony's Hospital and later volunteer at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Rose and her husband Albert were founding members of Christ the King Church on East Livingston Ave. Due to the current health restrictions the viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Central Ohio Walk to End Alzheimer's https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=616298. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign online register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com. She leaves us rich in memories. We love you forever Mum Mum.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020