Lytle, Rose M.
Rose Marie Lytle, age 67, of Galloway, OH, went to Heaven on Saturday, May 11, 2019 while at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, OH to the late Geraldine and Lee Parsons, Rose was a graduate of Franklin Heights High School, Class of 1970. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her brother Roger Parsons and her sister Mary Miller. Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will dearly missed by her family and friends. Rose is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years Carl Lytle, her loving daughters Amy (Pastor Eric) Thoman of Byrdstown, TN and Becky Wolfingbarger of Canal Winchester, OH; her seven adored grandchildren: Lydia (Alexis) Solarzano, Levi Thoman, Delores Thoman, Cynthia Thoman, Thaddaeus Thoman, Marquise Thoman and Natasha Thoman; sisters Marie Jones and Martha Taynor, brother Bobby Parsons, Rose's many other relatives, the extended and loving Lytle Family, her Birthday Club friends, and her many other loving and caring friends, including her many neighbors in Darby Crest. Family will receive friends from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2019 at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, OH 43162 (614)-879-9222 where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 11:00a.m. SATURDAY with Pastor Eric Thoman, officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Cemetery, West Jefferson, OH. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the Columbus Cancer Clinic, c/o Life Care Alliance, 1699 West Mound Street, Columbus, OH 43223 or on-line at www.lifecarealliance.org. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Lytle Family
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019