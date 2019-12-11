Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
2777 E. Livingston Avenue
Rose Marie Bott


1931 - 2019
Rose Marie Bott Obituary
Bott, Rose Marie
1931 - 2019
Rose Marie (Leitwein) Bott, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 10, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio on August 2, 1931. Welcoming Rose Marie into heaven are her parents Herman and Rose Marie, in-laws Larry and Rose, brothers and sisters Herman (Edna), Norman, Bernie (Eleanor), Jim and Arnold, in-laws Dorothy (Harry), Larry, Connie, Jerry (Sue). Survived by husband of 64 years, Ray Bott; children, Paul (Debbie), Rosie (Tony), Vickie (Keith), Chris (Dwane), Tom (Tiffiny) and Joanie (Mike); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Kelly; and sister-in-law, Lois. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8pm Friday at Egan-Ryan Funeral Home, 403 E. Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 E. Livingston Avenue. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to bring a toy or game for Toys for Tots.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
