Linton, Rose Marie
1937 - 2019
Rose Marie Linton, age 82, of Groveport, passed away September 5, 2019. Rose enjoyed cross stitching, puzzles, and was an apple, Campbell Soup, and John Wayne collector. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Franklin Linton and son-in-law, Thomas Huddle. Survived by children, Robbin Huddle, Rochelle (Roland) Ptak, and Robert Jr. (Marcy) Linton; grandchildren, Patricia (Gerald) Roth, April (Ray) Carpenter, James Huddle, Christina (Thomas) Montis, Thomas Huddle, Bryan (Christina) Ptak, Stephanie (TJ) Vedral, Aaron Ptak, Jessica Bryan, Kaitlyn Hart, Amber Hart, Abigail Linton, and Robert Linton; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Lopez, Nancy (Frank) Rippeto, and Sue Ann (Roger) Parker; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, To sign and view Rose's online guestbook please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019