Ryan, Rose Marie
1931 - 2019
Rose Marie (Maley) Ryan, 88, born October 9, 1931 in Mason County, Kentucky, passed away November 12, 2019 at her residence in Newark, Ohio with her daughters at her side. The youngest of eight children, growing up in the depression, Rosie went to work at Magees Bakery when she was 13 years old. After graduating from St. Patrick High School in Maysville, Ky, Rosie worked for attorney Bernard Coughlin before moving away from the area and eventually settling in Westerville, Ohio for 46 years. You could take the girl out of Maysville, but you could never take Maysville out of the girl. She loved to return to visit her mom and five sisters. Those visits were extra special if either of her brothers were also there. Rosie worked for many years at the Columbus Fair Auto Auction, as well as raising a family and volunteering time with local organizations and schools. She was a great mother, darter, and friend. She is survived by daughters, Bridget Ryan and Colleen (Ed Gebhart) Ryan; grandchildren, Kate, Kaleb and Tara; great-grandchildren, Mason and Savannah; sister, Nora Jane Cooney of Maysville, KY; sister-in-law, Rosemary Ryan of Verona, WI; brother-in-law, Jack (Mimi) Ryan of Baltimore, MD; and many nieces and nephews. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband Robert Bob Michael Ryan, son Michael, parents Peter and Marie (Ryan) Maley, as well as siblings Ella Mae Maley, Margaret (Warren) Stambaugh, James (Berta) Maley, John (Kathryn) Maley, Catherine (Carlton) Pawsat and Elizabeth Libby Maley, and brother-in-law Joe Cooney. Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. P.J. Brandimarti, celebrant. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick School, P.O. Box 248, Maysville, KY 41056.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019