Stelzer, Rose Mary
1936 - 2020
Rose Mary Stelzer, 84, passed away September 22, 2020 after a short illness. Mary was born June 6, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio to John and Faye Adkins. She is survived by her sons John (Lori) Yankie and David (Ruthann) Yankie and her long time companion Harold Stelzer. Also several brothers and a sister. She was preceded by her parents, two brothers and her beloved granddaughter, Rena Yankie. Mary loved puttering in her flower garden, fishing on Lake Erie, her dogs and cat and traveling. A private
service with immediate family will be held at a later date. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com
. Arrangements by HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.