Bigler, Rose "Rosey" McAllister
1927 - 2020
Rose (Rosey) McAllister Bigler, passed away on Friday, May 1. Born in Grandview, Ohio on September 18, 1927 to parents James and Catherine (Farrell) McAllister. Survived by husband, Jim, whom she married at Our Lady of Victory Church on June 23, 1951; children, Jim (Lori), Mike (Eva), Tom, Ruthie O'Connor and Pat (Annette); grandchildren, Tara and Randy (Beth) Bigler, Carly (Ian) Lloyd, Kevin, Kyle (Gina) Bigler, Katie (Pat) Scales, Meghan (Andrew) Van Keuren, Christie O'Connor (Justin), Lindsey Bigler (Jacob), Haley Diaz (Philip), Natalie, Juliana and Michaela Bigler; great grandchildren, Christopher Bigler, Isiah and Jonah Lloyd, Ella and Holden Scales, Michael Bigler, Sophia Van Keuren and Philip Diaz. Preceded by son-in-law Jim O'Connor, sisters Mary Kulp, Kay Bringardner, Helen Green, Nancy Owens, Dorothy Burns, Sister Ruth McAllister and Peggy Wegman, brothers Pat, Tom, Jim, Jerry and Bob McAllister. Survived by sisters, Jean McFadden, Judy (Donald) Dennison; sisters-in-law, Betty McKown, Cora Levings, June McAllister; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom was the foundation of our family. Her strong faith, fierce love for her family and boundless energy leaves us with treasured memories. We cherished the Sunday morning "dippy eggs" that brought our family together each week. We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, nurses and aides at Traditions at Mill Run for their compassionate care of mom. "May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face. And rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of his hand." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery. Those who wish may contribute to St. Jude's https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html or National Church Residences Memory Care – Mill Run https://www.nationalchurchresidences.org/donate/memory-care/ in Rosey's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.