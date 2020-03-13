Home

McCabe, Rose
1936 - 2020
Rose Marie (Clark) McCabe, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 10, before her 84th birthday."Rosie" to her friends and family, Rose was proud to be from Perry County, born in Junction City, Ohio and the 6th child of Helen Gordon and Paul Clark. Her quick wit and "Irish" humor will be missed by her family and friends. Rose was a Registered Nurse and proud graduate of Mt. Carmel School of Nursing. Rose is preceded in death by her brothers Joe and Denny, her sisters Patricia and Ruthie, and her parents Helen and Paul Clark. She is survived by her son, Brian Clark McCabe; her sisters, Mary Ann Nethers and Rita Carney; and her many nieces and nephews. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Thursday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd., where her Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mount Carmel School of Nursing, Capital City Hospice, or Abbington of Arlington Assisted Living.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
