Osei, Rose

1928 - 2020

Rose Osei, of Langhorne, PA, passed away at Jefferson Bucks Hospital on June 10, 2020. She was 92 years old. Rose was born in Duase, Ghana and immigrated to America in 1990. She was an entrepreneur, businesswoman and owner of her own fabric sales company for about 30 years. In her spare time, Rose enjoyed singing various gospel songs and playing Ludo, a board game from Ghana, with her family. Rose is survived by her eight children, Elizabeth Adu-Gyamfi (George Adu-Gyamfi), Victoria Osei, Emmanuel Tuffuor, Naana Soadwa, Afranie Tuffuor, Dinah Tuffuor, Vivian Tuffuor and Christina Osei. She is also survived by many siblings, including Afua Pokuaah Osei (Serwah Osei), Canada, Kwame Akuoko, Canada. She is also survived by 31 grandchildren, some of whom live in Canada, Nana Afua Frempong-Manso, Adwoa Adu-Gyamfi, Nana Gyamfua Adu-Gyamfi, Nana Ama Osei Aniniwaah, Kwabena Osei, Francis Opoku, Becky Rosemary Osei; and 28 great grandchildren, one of whom lives in Canada, Jeremiah Kwadwo Poku Osei. Rose's services will be held at Church Jesus Power Assembly of God and interment will take place at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Columbus, Ohio. The final arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home in Columbus, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store