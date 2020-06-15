Rose Pearce

Pearce, Rose
1930 - 2020
Rose Marie Pearce, age 89, of Canal Winchester, died Saturday, June 14, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility. Born July 10, 1930 to the late Gilbert and Cynthia (Casto) Champer. Preceded in death by her loving husband Harold O. Pearce, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers. Rose Marie was a graduate of Fairfield High School Class of 1948. She was a member of the Pickerington Senior Citizens and Twigs #86 of Nationwide Children's Hospital and previously worked at Pickaway Dairy Cooperative and the Super Duper grocery store in Canal Winchester, where she later retired. Survived by her loving sons, Terry L. (Brenda) Pearce, Pickerington, Craig E. (Connie) Pearce, Carroll; grandchildren, Nannette (Joel) Spires, Tania (Doug) Willis, Michael, Kristy, and Greg (Kristin) Pearce; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Emma, Justin, Claire, Grant, Graham, Grayson, Jace, Jenna and June; great-great grandchildren, Jaston and Jaycie; sister, Belle (Robert) Eversole; and brother, Donald (Donna) Champer. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Wednesday, June 17, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at 1pm on Thursday, June 18, at the funeral home. Interment at Carroll Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care of Lancaster. wwwfairhopehospice.org. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.