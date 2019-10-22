|
|
Robinson, Rose
Rose Mary Robinson, age 60, of Columbus, passed away Sunday morning, October 20, at the Kobacker House in Columbus. She had been employed as a correction officer for most of her professional life. She served at North Central Corrections and Marion Correctional Institute and more recently the Franklin Medical Center with her post at the OSU Wexner Medical Center. Rose leaves behind her children, Rickey (Stephen Shy Wang) Robinson, B.J. (Melissa) Robinson, Mike and Tim Robinson and Sandy Richards. Calling hours will be at Timson & Melroy Funeral Home, 407 S. Main St., Caledonia, Ohio, on Sunday, October 27 from 2-5pm. Interment will be at a later date. Charitable contributions in memory of Rose may be made to the local animal shelter of the readers choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019