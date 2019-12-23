Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1555 South James Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1555 South James Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
1925 - 2019
Rose Varga Obituary
Varga, Rose
Rose Paul Varga, age 94, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019. Rose was born January 25, 1925 to the late Steve and Erma (Hockwarter) Paul in Columbus, Ohio. She was an active member of South High School Alumni, and the Hungarian Dramatic Club. Rose is survived by her daughter; Sue (Joe) Darst; sister, Mary (Chet) Wolfe; grandsons, Todd (Jessica Ostrander) Darst, Adam (Amber) Darst, Alex Jacobs; great grandsons, Elias and Nathaniel Darst; many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; daughter, Teri Jacobs; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters. A memorial service will be held on SATURDAY, JANUARY 4, 2020 at 2 PM, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1555 South James Road, Columbus, Ohio with Pastor David Shull officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Mount Carmel Hospice, 6150 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213-9924. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
