Rose Marie Williams, 62, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 15, 2020. Rose was born November 25, 1957 to Norma J. (Mayle) and the late Earl Butcher, Sr. Rose leaves to cherish her memory, her dedicated husband, Dwight Z. Williams; her beloved son, Terrence (Jordan) Williams; her mother, Norma J. Butcher; special sister, Pam Bell; siblings, Christine Dalton, Kathy Butcher, Earl Butcher, Jr., Ronnie Butcher and William Butcher; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Rose enjoyed outdoor activities, such as fishing. She was an avid reader and loved completing puzzles. In her spare time, Rose enjoyed browsing the internet, often YouTube. She loved spending time with her family, especially attending family events. Rose was a loving woman who would do anything to help anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by many. You may call on the family Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please be advised that per CDC recommendation, guests will be asked to wear a self-provided face covering. A maximum of 50 mourners will be permitted. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
