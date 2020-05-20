Rummel, Roselyn
1931 - 2020
Roselyn A. Rummel, age 88, died peacefully May 17, 2020 from Covid-19. She is survived by her three children, Ann Light, Ralph (Lisa) Gundy and Keith (Kris) Gundy; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of Faith Pruden Foundation, 29 Highmeadows Circle, Powell, OH 43065, http://www.faithprudenfoundation.org. For full obituary please go to Dayfuneralservice.com
1931 - 2020
Roselyn A. Rummel, age 88, died peacefully May 17, 2020 from Covid-19. She is survived by her three children, Ann Light, Ralph (Lisa) Gundy and Keith (Kris) Gundy; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Friends of Faith Pruden Foundation, 29 Highmeadows Circle, Powell, OH 43065, http://www.faithprudenfoundation.org. For full obituary please go to Dayfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.