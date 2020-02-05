|
Grove, Rosemarie
Rosemarie Grove, passed 2/1/2020, born 11/23/1962. Geraldine Darling Grove (mother, deceased). Survived by brothers, Charles (Cyndi) Grove and Henry Darling; nieces, Lillian Darling, Ashley (Che) Alvarado and children; nephew, Jon Grove; partner, John Osborn; and extended family and friends. Memorial service in spring to scatter ashes, date tbd. Donations to Colony Cats, P.O. Box 163904, Columbus, Ohio 43216-3904, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020